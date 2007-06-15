Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Groping Sony Ericsson's Non-Geeky MBW-150 Bluetooth Watch

se_watch_front.jpgSony Ericsson first revealed its MBW-150 Bluetooth watch this morning, with Sony insides and design by watchmaker Fossil. It lets you control your Bluetooth-compatible cellphone or music player from your watch. Sony Ericsson had one like this before, but this one is even thinner, and the best part is it looks like an ordinary analog watch.

That little screen below the dial is an OLED display where caller ID info pops up if you get a phone call. And, it vibrates when that call comes in, letting you answer it or discreetly send it off to voice mail land. Pair it up with an A2DP stereo Bluetooth headset, and you can control your tunes from your watch, too. It's set for a fall release, and it'll cost you $399. Now this is a non-geeky looking Bluetooth watch we could live with. – Charlie White

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles