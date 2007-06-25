Gizmodo Rated "G", Children Everwhere Weep

Who would have thought that with all of our foul, locker room gadget talk that Gizmodo could be rated "G" for general, impressionable audiences?

Our results are from a free promotional tool for a dating site that rates blogs by searching for keywords in your front page content. How was Gizmodo rated "G"? We're guessing that the more subtle definitions of words like "pork" are lost to the cold, unappreciative robotic heart that rates the pages. Well, that, or the rating system's tastes are even more perverse than our own and this "dating" site is right up our alley.

