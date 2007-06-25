Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Gizmodo Rated "G", Children Everwhere Weep

Online DatingWho would have thought that with all of our foul, locker room gadget talk that Gizmodo could be rated "G" for general, impressionable audiences?

Our results are from a free promotional tool for a dating site that rates blogs by searching for keywords in your front page content. How was Gizmodo rated "G"? We're guessing that the more subtle definitions of words like "pork" are lost to the cold, unappreciative robotic heart that rates the pages. Well, that, or the rating system's tastes are even more perverse than our own and this "dating" site is right up our alley.

What's My Blog Rated [via theoutsider]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles