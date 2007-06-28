Gizmodo on The Daily Show Tomorrow Night

Me. The Daily Show. Talking iPhone. Lot's of sexual innuendo. Tomorrow Night.

I know, you guys are disappointed that we haven't given you the iPhone hands on yet, but maybe that's for the better. Because I didn't get a phone, I wasn't under embargo. And because I wasn't under embargo, I was able to make an appearance on The Daily Show as their iPhone expert. The clip will air this Thursday night, so set the TiVo. (PS, I didn't walk off the set like Bill Gates, but I did try to out funny the staff...failing miserably.)