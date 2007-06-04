Give the gift of blood - you know, for kids!

Silly putty is pretty old school, but offering it up in an IV bag all red and blood like? That's officially cool. Now when you fake a sneeze with putty, your folks rush you off to the doctors office. They have an 'alien' version, green, but that's just cheating.

Did silly putty always have the potential to "stain wall paper, painted, wood or rubber surfaces, carpets fabrics and other absorbent materials"? Or is it just that in this day and age you have to warn of EVERY little thing that can happen lest you get sued.

