Gionee NES Phone Lets You Stomp Goombas on the Go

While we wait for Sony Ericsson's rumored PSP phone to arrive, the folks at Gionee have created the Gionee S20 slider, a cellphone that comes with an NES emulator. Not that we advocate this kinda stuff, but, er, you could load up the phone with your favorite ROMs and then hook it up to your TV (the phone comes with a TV out connector) for some big-screen 8-bit action. Lets see the iPhone do that.

