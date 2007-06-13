Gigantic 3000-foot Pyramid Proposed for Tokyo Bay

Here's an 8-minute video that shows you a grandiose idea somebody dreamed up: building a 3000 foot-tall pyramid in Tokyo Bay. This megacity would be so tall, and has such tremendous volume that 24 80-story skyscrapers can be suspended within, and people would travel inside it via the tubes that are also supporting the enormous structure. It's extreme engineering, indeed.

You gotta feel sorry for those people living in Tokyo, all crammed together like sardines in a can, so maybe this grandiose idea can give them some elbow room. To rent the amount of space made by this huge structure, it would cost $10 billion a year within the city of Tokyo. If built, it will be the largest structure in the world. Go for it!

Living in a Pyramid [Random Good Stuff]