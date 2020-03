Did you think cellphone holsters were going out of style? Think again, my friend. The Japanese have taken everything that was old and made it new again, and this time their Dirty Harry-style metallic cellphone holder will keep your cellphone safe from train gropers of all ages. Best of all, it's only $25, so you're wasting enough cash to feed a whole village of starving children for a month.

Product Page [Rakuten via Plastic Bamboo]