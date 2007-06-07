Get a Remote Control Outlet, and Never Get Up Again

You don't need an elaborate and expensive system like X10, Insteon, or Lutron remote switches to control the world, not when you have one of these $19.95 Remote Control Outlets with its accompanying IR remote control. Whatever's plugged into it gets instant off/on remote control, and you can get up to three extra outlets for 10 bucks each, controlling them all with this handy remote.

Well, you won't be able to control the world, just four different things, but it's hard to beat this easy setup that you (or your dad, think Father's Day) can put together right away for very little money.

Product Page [Taylor Gifts, via Oh Gizmo]