German Chicks in Bikinis Smashing Gadgets

You have to have a certain special kind of fetish to enjoy watching German ladies in bikinis destroy gadgets with a scowl on their face, but if anyone fits the bill, we're sure they're in our readership.

These sets of videos belong to Bikinirama, three German ladies that enjoy swimwear and destroying electronics equally. The video above shows them demolishing a PowerBook, but there's monitors, CD players and record players as well. No ball breaking, but that's probably more of a hobby than something they need to be paid for.

Bikinirama [via Fake Steve via Wired]