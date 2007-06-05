General Dynamic's 2-pound Handheld is World's Most Rugged UMPC

If Panny's new Toughbook is too big for your taste, General Dynamics today unveiled the GoBook MR-1, a pint-sized UMPC built to take a beating. The unit is essentially a repackaged FlipStart with a brushed aluminum cover, built-in WWAN, and an Intel Core Solo CPU. All this inside a 2-pound frame. But the smaller they are, the more they cost. The MR-1 will sell for $4,450 when it debuts this September. Personally, I'd save the cash and splurge on a souped-up ultraportable.

