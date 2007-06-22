Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Gefen Offers Wireless HDMI Extender for Pre-Order

gefenwirelesshdmi.jpgBefore you start smashing holes through drywall and turning your home theater upside down, you might want to take a look at this Gefen wireless HDMI extender, sending 720p or 1080i video up to 33 feet away and perhaps saving your marriage. This box looks a little different from the one we saw at NAB, and uses a wider frequency band, 3.1 to 4.8GHz compared to that 3.3 to 3.5GHz band we witnessed at NAB.

The downside?You need two boxes to get 'er done, and that receiver looks a bit cumbersome to mount atop a projector. Also, this unit is HDMI v1.28-compliant, not the latest v1.3, and it can't do that coveted 1080p resolution, which Gefen told us it was working on back in January. That capability might take a while longer to develop, because 1080p is one huge bandwidth hog.

We've also seen wireless HDMI transmitting 720p from Amimon and Sanyo, but who will be first to market with wireless HDMI at 1080p?

Meanwhile, this Gefen unit is not actually even available yet—it's a pre-order, and to put your name on the list it'll cost you a cool $600. – Charlie White

Product Page [Gefen]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles