These GeekPark figures may look like cheap McDonald's toys, but they are actually fully-functional webcams. Capturing resolutions up to 1280x960 at 30fps, each little person has movable appendages and...well that's about where the extra functionality starts/stops.

Coming in four colors, these $22 webcams just tease us with their useless color identities that in no way promote the assembly of a giant robot to fight evil. Oh well.

Product Page [via technabob]