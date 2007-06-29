GE Profile Refrigerator Line to Add a Second Freezer Drawer

GE's upcoming 2008 Profile refrigerators will have a second freezer tray for double the freezing. Finally you can keep the meats and sweets away from your wife's creepy fruit. The upper drawer is slim and looks like it will hold meals better on plates and trays and the like, while the deeper lower drawer will freeze larger items such as a whole turkey. And no, we're not talking about your mother-in-law—it won't be big enough to fit her inside.

Besides the new doors, the Profile fridges feature all the bells and whistles from GE's most current models, including LCD control displays and LED interior lighting. Available in 21- or 25-cubic-foot sizes, the two-freezer Profiles will retail anywhere between $2249 and $2999.

