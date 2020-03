Now that all seven parts of the Gates vs. Jobs videos are available, we thought we'd give you easy one-stop access to them all right here. Above is a highlight reel of the festivities, and after the jump, starting with the first video, watch all seven of the excerpts of Gates and Jobs going at it in the All Things D (otherwise known as D5) conference. Plus, don't miss our own first-hand impressions of the event as we live blogged it.

VIDEO: Steve Jobs and Bill Gates [D | All Things Digital.]