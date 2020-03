As fans of the Garmin Nuvi 200 GPS, we can't help but like the new Nuvi 200W. In a nutshell, it's a Nuvi 200, but with a wider, 4-inch screen. Screen resolution also got a bump up to 480x272. The 200W seems to be the European version while the 250W will probably make its debut here in the States. The 200W is going for $400 while the 250W is around $469 (which is pricier than I would've liked).

Garmin Nuvi 200 Series Get Wider [Navigadget]