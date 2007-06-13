GameStop Makes a Grab at the Halo 3 Money Train With Limited Edition Accessories

Because bleeding Halo fanatics out of $130 for the Halo 3 Legendary Edition really only scratches the surface of their (parents') bank accounts, GameStop is stepping up to collect the remaining lunch money with a line of "limited edition" Halo 3 gear that drops Sept. 4: a pair of Spartan and Covenant 360 controllers and a wireless headset with a "uniquely Halo look". On the cool side, the controller artwork was created by Todd McFarlane, and they each come with Halo figure from McFarlane Toys. The headset, however, is just an uglified version of the standard Microsoft one, with a Halo 3 logo slapped on it.

For $US60 a pop, the controllers aren't a horrible value proposition, but to pay that much for a baby-shit-coloured headset should test the devotion of even the hardiest fanboy.

Product Page [GameStop via Ars Technica]