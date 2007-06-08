Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Future NASA Rover Will Scare Aliens with Rock-crushing Lasers

msl.jpg Good old NASA is giving their Mars Rover a hardcore makeover. The next-gen Rover (the Mars Science Laboratory) is gonna weigh in at 1,800 pounds and pack rock-crushing lasers. As a matter of fact, it's gonna pack so much tech it'll have to run on nuclear power rather than solar arrays (like previous Rovers). So aside from the lasers (which will be able to disintegrate rocks up to 40 feet away) it'll have 3 cameras and an x-ray spectrometer (which is used to determine what elements are around the Rover). It's expected to be shot up to Mars in 2009. Look out, Martians. – Louis Ramirez

NASA's Next Mars Rover is a Laser-equipped Monster [Sci Fi Tech]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

