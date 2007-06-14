Fuel Cell Beverage Heater Keeps Your Coffee Drinkable

Nothing is worse than having a hot cup of coffee turn into a chilly mug of awful without you realizing it, only to take a shocking sip an hour after you've gotten to work and need another caffeine boost. Enter the Fuel Cell Beverage Heater.

It's a wee device that hangs on the side of your mug, keeping your joe piping hot, just the way you like it. It even has "thermographic ink [that]changes color to indicate when the beverage is hot." Well, it would, at least, if it wasn't just a concept design. Damn you, concept designs, getting my hopes up for products that don't even exist!

Yanko Design [via MobileMag]