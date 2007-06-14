Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fuel Cell Beverage Heater Keeps Your Coffee Drinkable

fuelcellbevheater.jpgNothing is worse than having a hot cup of coffee turn into a chilly mug of awful without you realizing it, only to take a shocking sip an hour after you've gotten to work and need another caffeine boost. Enter the Fuel Cell Beverage Heater.

It's a wee device that hangs on the side of your mug, keeping your joe piping hot, just the way you like it. It even has "thermographic ink [that]changes color to indicate when the beverage is hot." Well, it would, at least, if it wasn't just a concept design. Damn you, concept designs, getting my hopes up for products that don't even exist! –Adam Frucci

Yanko Design [via MobileMag]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles