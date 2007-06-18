Froggetmee...Spoonsticks

The Froggetmee chopsticks may not be electronic, but they are a gadget nonetheless. Combining chopsticks and spoons into one utensil, the culinary world is calling the Froggetmee the biggest breakthrough in efficient eating technologies since the spork.

I've been wanting a pair of reusable chopsticks and these run a reasonable $8. What do you think? Should I lean toward practicality, or a just pick some up with a badass dragon design that I'll then enlarge for my car to match?

