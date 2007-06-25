Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Free Austin Powers Download (Xbox 360)

ausintPicture%203.pngMicrosoft is partnering with McDonald's and New Line Cinema to offer Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery free for download, from now until June 28 and again from July 13-19.

This download is Xbox Marketplace only, and we were a little bummed to find that it's only licensed for 14-day rental in standard definition (widescreen). But the video is already the number one downloaded movie on the service, which hopefully sends a clear message to the suits: people like free movies.

AU: I was pretty confident this wasn't going to be available locally, but checked in on the Live Marketplace just to be sure. And guess what? Yep. Nothing. Just a handful of music vids and trailers. Best thing in there? Tenacious D's 'Pick of Destiny' film clip is a free download. Ha. I still can't get over this new concept of making us pay for music videos... -SB

Xbox Live Tries...[via kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles