Former RIAA Lawsuit Target Turns the Tables

A woman who was sued by the RIAA for file sharing and had the charges dismissed with prejudice isn't done with the courtroom yet. She's decided to file a lawsuit against the RIAA for malicious prosecution.

Tanya Andersen, a disabled single mother, describes how she provided evidence of who really was using the Kazaa username in question, yet the RIAA ignored it and kept pushing on with their suit. They even tried to directly contact her 8-year-old daughter, calling her both at their apartment as well as at her former elementary school under false pretenses. If this case manages to succeed it will set a new precedent that will open the door for other former targets of the RIAA to jump on the pigpile. Go Tanya, Go!

