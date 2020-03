Formac is about to ship its Disk Maxi drives, packing 750GB into their relatively small 4.5-inch long form factor. The triple play drives can handle USB 2.0, FireWire 400 and 800, and the company says they're nice and quiet, too.

If you don't mind their plain-vanilla appearance, they'll soon be shipping in three different capacities: a 300GB model for $198, 500GB for $237, and 750GB for $395.

Formac Disk Maxi [AllMacShop]