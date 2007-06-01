Ford Mondeo Constructed Allergy Free, Unless You're Allergic to Ford Mondeos

I have allergies. It's not horrible, but a couple times a month I'll have to take something for it. Therefore, you'd think this completely allergy free Ford Mondeo would be fantastic for me. Sadly for Ford, my allergies aren't bad enough to make me drive a Mondeo.

For those of you who do suffer horribly, this car has no nickel and chrome in the cockpit, is constructed from low-emission adhesives, and only uses allergen-tested textiles and leathers. It also has a pollen filter to filter out sneeze-inducers from the air coming in. Still, Mondeo.

Ford Mondeo deemed allergy free [Autoblog via Newlaunches via Sci Fi]