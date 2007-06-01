Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Ford Mondeo Constructed Allergy Free, Unless You're Allergic to Ford Mondeos

mondeo.jpgI have allergies. It's not horrible, but a couple times a month I'll have to take something for it. Therefore, you'd think this completely allergy free Ford Mondeo would be fantastic for me. Sadly for Ford, my allergies aren't bad enough to make me drive a Mondeo.

For those of you who do suffer horribly, this car has no nickel and chrome in the cockpit, is constructed from low-emission adhesives, and only uses allergen-tested textiles and leathers. It also has a pollen filter to filter out sneeze-inducers from the air coming in. Still, Mondeo. – Jason Chen

Ford Mondeo deemed allergy free [Autoblog via Newlaunches via Sci Fi]

