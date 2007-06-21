Flying Robot Straight From Area 51 is Turbine-powered

Another day, another step toward materializing Skynet: Here is an exclusive shot of the stunning Boeing A160T flying over the desert for the first time, looking for humans to destroy. Like some kind of angry flying Bender or something. This has been the first test flight of this model, which is turbine-powered instead of piston-powered, like the previous helibot. Jump to get the full high resolution picture and tech specs.

This stunning flying cyber-insect measures 35 feet long with a 36-foot rotor diameter. When fully operative, the A160T (T is for Turbine) will reach a 25,000 to 30,000 ft. ceiling, although it will hover at 15,000 ft. for reconnaissance and target acquisition missions.

