Flashlight Video Camera, for the Perverts Toolkit

This flashlight has a secret: it has a video camera built right into it. Well, it's a secret not well kept, as there's a big, bulky camera mechanism at the front of the light, but in any case, it's unorthodox. It can record when the light is on or use infrared night vision to record in the dark, a feature for which there are only classy uses.

Of course, no matter how many nipples you catch on video with this thing, you won't end up seeing them all that clearly, as this thing records video at an underwhelming 320x240 resolution. All this for only $500? Boy, where do I sign up?

