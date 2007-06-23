Fix Old iPods With a Folded-Up Biz Card

We're always blathering about buying this and buying that, but why not just fix the iPod you have? That's what Instructables shows you how to do using a folded-up business card. This mod is so easy, just getting the iPod open is the hardest part.

It seems that over time, a springy piece of foam inside the iPod gets too flattened for certain contacts to touch each other, but you can wedge a folded-up business card inside and get it snugged up and working again. The resourceful handyman who offers this trick says he's already gotten two left-for-dead iPods working in just a few minutes. Neat.

