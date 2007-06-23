Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fix Old iPods With a Folded-Up Biz Card

fixing_ipod.jpgWe're always blathering about buying this and buying that, but why not just fix the iPod you have? That's what Instructables shows you how to do using a folded-up business card. This mod is so easy, just getting the iPod open is the hardest part.

It seems that over time, a springy piece of foam inside the iPod gets too flattened for certain contacts to touch each other, but you can wedge a folded-up business card inside and get it snugged up and working again. The resourceful handyman who offers this trick says he's already gotten two left-for-dead iPods working in just a few minutes. Neat. – Charlie White

DIY Fix Broken iPod! [Instructables]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles