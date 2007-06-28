Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

First Photos of Complete Boeing 787 Dreamliner

first787june3.jpgThe first Boeing 787 Dreamliner left the assembly yard Tuesday evening. The mid-sized, twin engine jet is due to see the skies in May 2008. And aviation enthusiast Charles Conklin managed to snap some pictures of the plane. [Boeing 787][Flightstory via Popular Science]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

