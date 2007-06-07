First Location-Based DS Game Hits, and We Want It

Plundr is the first Nintendo DS game that uses your location to affect how the game plays. Figuring out where you are using Wi-Fi positioning, the game gives you different "islands" to go to based on your location, and "depending on where you are in the physical world, you'll find different islands, different market prices and different ships to fight."

It looks pretty neat and fun to me. It looks pretty simple as well, and it seems like the perfect candidate for a port to a GPS phone like the Helio Ocean. Imagine, legions of DS- and Ocean-wielding Plundr-ers running around cities, trying to find different islands. And people say you can't get fresh air while playing video games.

Area/Code [via Joystiq]