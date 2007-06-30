FIRST! D-Link Goes All 802.11n Draft 2.0

The Wi-Fi Alliance has passed their first two draft 2.0 applicants in the never-ending race to full 802.11n certification. The D-Link Xtreme N Router and Xtreme N Notebook Adapter both passed the Alliance's testing, and now tower over their wireless kingdom, mocking all of the 1.0-certified brethren with full 2.0 certification. And 2.0 matters to you because it's guaranteed compatible with the final draft.

Don't expect the Alliance to get their act together with that final draft until sometime around 2008 or even 2009. Still, if you want your current 802.11n setup to be compatible with the future of Wi-Fi, these D-Link products are the best guarantees on the market until more certified 2.0 products are announced.

