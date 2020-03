Here's another slice of brilliance from American Inventor. This one's a Fire Condom, a big ol' tinfoil tube to put on if your house goes ablaze. I don't know how well you'd be able to navigate a smoke-filled room with this thing on, but I'm no fireman. And since when did tinfoil keep you from burning alive?

Hey, American Inventor, next season get some real inventors, will ya? These chumps couldn't invent their way out of a paper bag.

American Inventor [ABC]