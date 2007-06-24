Finger Folder USB

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

artlebedevfingerfolder.jpgWhat happens when Art Lebedev Studios puts a real folder on a device that holds virtual folders?

You get a grade A Gizmodo post, that's what. Well, that, and you get our minds started on philosophical topics like the nature of existence, the authenticity of a copied product and the relative timespan in which we will maintain interest in USB storage when compared to the age of the Universe.

No word on pricing yet, but hopefully it's cheaper than their Optimus Maximus Keyboard.

Designer Page [via newlaunches]

