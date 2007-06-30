Fifth Element Blu-ray Disc Free Reissue

There have been rumors since The Fifth Element's Blu-ray release that this poorly transferred movie would see a new edition, breaking the hearts of early adopters everywhere. Well, score one for Sony, because these rumors were only half right. After writing Sony Entertainment, tipster Jason received this response:

Dear Valued Consumer, Thank you for your e-mail. We appreciate your interest in Sony Pictures Home Entertainment products. To receive an exchange for your Fifth Element Blu-ray disc, please return your disc (case not needed) to the following address: SPHE Consumer Support PO Box 157 Neenah, WI 54957 Attn: 760538 Please be sure to include your return address (no PO Boxes) and a copy of this e-mail. Your replacement will be shipped to you via Fed Ex Ground. The disc will be sent out after July 17th. Regards, SPHE Consumer Affairs Team

We recently watched the old version, and while the crap film transfer is noticeable during the opening credits, we doubt most consumers would catch problems during the remainder of the film. Regardless, we consider this an extremely classy move on Sony's part. Hats off.