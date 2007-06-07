FIC's New UMPC Comes with Detachable Components

The folks at FIC are giving UMPCs a different spin. Their new handheld comes with a detachable module that can hold components like a GPS system, cellphone, and, er, a calculator (like the sample in this pic). I'm not sure I'd want a UMPC with detachable components, but conceptually, I give props to FIC for being a little different. The Nanobook weighs 2.2 pounds and packs a nice-looking 7-inch screen. No word on availability yet.

FIC Introduces 2.2 lbs UMPC with Detachable Calculator [TG Daily] Images via TG Daily