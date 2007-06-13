FH007 Transparent Powered Speakers Leave Us Shaken but Not Stirred

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

fh007_3.jpgClear off the back of your desk, because this set of FH007 transparent speakers will reveal the world beyond them for all to see. It's an odd configuration, with two large oval-shaped transparent drivers pounding out the bass, and then two circular speakers taking care of the left and right channels.

Powering everything is a 4x 16-watt cube, letting you plug your PC, iPod or any other audio source directly into the system without needing an amplifier. Take the jump for one more picture of these see-through baubles, and some pricing info, too.fh007-speaker-system%5B1%5D.jpg These are the kind of speakers that look spectacular in the showroom, but after a couple of months they've gathered so much dust that you can hardly see through them any more. And who knows how they sound? Well, for a price tag just shy of $1000, be sure you can return them. – Charlie White

Product Page [Pleasure Home, via I4U]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

