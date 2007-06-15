FBI to Fight Zombie Hordes, BBC Says

For some reason, when I read "FBI Tries to Fight Zombie Hordes" this morning I really got excited. The idea of an FBI squad hunting smelly, vicious and utterly stupid brain-dead slobs has a certain charm. Sadly, they are not looking for your dorm roommate or my ex-mother-in-law, but for something completely different.They are just calling a million people with PCs that may have been hijacked by the badies to do evil stuff. Woo-wee. I mean, great. I am sick of spam, but it's going to take a lot more than that to kill the damn bastards. At least this is a good excuse for some great zombies and vampire videos.

A bit from British horror comedy Shaun of the Death. If you don't have it, get it.

And yes, at last, it's Friday.

Update: here's one who Jason just sent to me. Video guide to survive zombie attacks, by the Shaun of the Death people. Someone send this to the FBI.

