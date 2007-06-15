Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

FBI to Fight Zombie Hordes, BBC Says

shaun_of_the_dead_xl_02.jpgFor some reason, when I read "FBI Tries to Fight Zombie Hordes" this morning I really got excited. The idea of an FBI squad hunting smelly, vicious and utterly stupid brain-dead slobs has a certain charm. Sadly, they are not looking for your dorm roommate or my ex-mother-in-law, but for something completely different.They are just calling a million people with PCs that may have been hijacked by the badies to do evil stuff. Woo-wee. I mean, great. I am sick of spam, but it's going to take a lot more than that to kill the damn bastards. At least this is a good excuse for some great zombies and vampire videos.

A bit from British horror comedy Shaun of the Death. If you don't have it, get it.

And yes, at last, it's Friday. – Jesus Diaz

Update: here's one who Jason just sent to me. Video guide to survive zombie attacks, by the Shaun of the Death people. Someone send this to the FBI.

FBI tries to fight zombie hordes [BBC News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles