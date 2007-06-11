Fantastic News: Germans Develop Sedative-Free Colonoscope...Err

The invendoscope SC-40 is a colonoscope that uses an inverted sleeve technology which makes it "grow just below the deflection, when advancing, and to shrink, when retreating." Result? Less force on the colon wall making for "minimal" discomfort. Uh huh.

Toss in easy joystick manipulation (Halo 4: The Colon Wars) and a small bending diameter and you have a colonoscopy that's fun for all, or at least one that doesn't require a sedative. But my gut feeling (ha!) says that's probably not going to stop people for asking for them.

