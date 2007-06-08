Falcon Northwest Fragbook DRX, Laptop for Real Men

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

falcon_front.jpgIf you think those MacBooks the fanboys are incessantly fawning over are a bit too namby-pamby for you, join us in ogling the Falcon Northwest Fragbook DRX, a 17-incher that can legitimately lay claim to the term "desktop replacement."

This one is crammed with serious componentry and comes in kick-ass colors and styles, but its price is enough to deflate your boner right quick-like. Revel with us in this techno-lust gallery, and then click to the next page to see the impressive spec list and scary price. • Intel Core 2 Duo Extreme X6800 2.93 GHz CPU • 4GB 800 MHz (2Ã—2048) RAM • 17â€³ 1920Ã—1200 px LCD • 100 GB 7200RPM HDD • 2x 160 GB 5400 RPM HDD • 8x DL DVD +-RW Drive • 2x NVidia GeForce 7950GTX Go 512 MB Graphics • 80211N Wireless LAN • DRX TV Tuner

Whoa! Now the clincher: Start working the OT, guys, because this one's cashing out at $7687. – Charlie White

Product Page [Falcon Northwest, via PC Joint]

