Fake Steve Jobs More Relevant Than The Real One?

Yesterday, in the CNN Money/Business 2.0 poll "Who Matters Most", Fake Steve Jobs was ranking higher than the real Steve Jobs.

But that's not saying much: the rest of the results are ridiculously skewed toward "impossible."Mel Karmazin, chairman of Sirius Satellite Radio, has like a bajillion positive votes (because everybody loves that guy!) proving there's no way this poll is in any way legitimate. And I say that without any knowledge of our own Nick Denton's last place showing. So I shouldn't get fired or called impartial.

Poll [via apple 2.0]