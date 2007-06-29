Fake iPhone Makes You King Camper of the Jesusphone Line

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iphone_cutout.jpgNow you can bamboozle everybody in the iPhone line with this new and improved iPhone papercraft model. Just print it on some thick paper, cut it out and discreetly tape it together, and everybody will think you've already gotten your iPhone like Mossy and Pogue.

Yeah, there have been iPhone cutout patterns before, but we haven't seen any with this kind of detail, complete with top, sides, bottom and simulated shiny Apple logo. Print away, and hey, maybe it'll be enough to satisfy that iPhone jones. We might have just saved you six C-notes, and there's no monthly fee, either.

Download it here [PDF File]

