'Face Your Pockets' Project Reveals the Inner You

What are you carrying in your pockets right now? Show the world in the "Face Your Pockets" mass photo project whose organizers are inviting worldwide participation. Artfully arrange the contents of your pockets onto a scanner, perhaps add something funny or poignant to the mix, position your face nearby and push the button. When you're happy with the results, send it to [email protected] with a few personal details. Check out the gallery below for some of the submissions we've seen so far.

"Face Your Pockets" mass photo project [Core 77 Design Blog]