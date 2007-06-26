Exclusive: Interview With the First Two iPhone Campers in NY

You know those two guys waiting in line for the iPhone a whole 100 hours early? We've got an exclusive interview with them. Watch as our own Richard Blakeley asks them life's greatest questions: what they're doing here, what they've got in their hands, and whether they have a girlfriend.

AU: Go on, laugh at the freaky fanboys. But deep inside you know they are just like you... it might not be an iPhone, but we all have a gadget in our hearts that we'd queue 100 hours for...

Video by Richard Blakeley