Eureka N!ergy Tent Keeps Your Gadgets Charged While Camping

Despite it's annoying name, the N!ergy tent has good intentions. It comes with three 12V outlets that keep your gadgets juiced while you're roughing it in the great outdoors. You'll need the E! Power Pak (an extra $50) to power the tent, but once you're up and running you can forgo the whole nature thing and listen to your iPod while playing with your DS (and still have room for 1 more gadget). The 8 person tent goes for $279.

Product Page [Popgadget]