In the world of the incongruous pairing, Embotec's mouse 'n' counterfeit money detector is up there with the best of them. And it doesn't just work on KFC vouchers, you know...

Aimed at gas stations, convenience stores and the like, the EM-D275 will be available in Korea from next month onwards. And if this gadget was a celebrity, I reckon it would be Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

Money detector mouse 'EM-D275' identifying counterfeit bills [Aving USA]