EleeNo EG3 Watch

We just can't get enough of Tokyoflash's product lines here at the Giz, and the newly updated EG line is no exception. It gives us that combination of style and confusing lesser, stupid people that we just can't quit.

The EG3 is a fine-looking watch, sporting nine tiny glass windows through which you to decipher the LCD time (hour on top, 10 minute in middle and minute on bottom). Coming in three fairly obvious colors, you'll need to fork out $80 for the IQ boost. And soon, since these bad boys are limited edition.

Detail shots after the jump.

Product Page [via plasticbamboo]