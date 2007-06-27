Edo Grill Brings Blazing Heat While Posing On Your Patio

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

edo_grill_giz.jpgThis fancy Outdoor Gourmet Edo Grill from Kalamazoo borrows its unusual design from Japanese yakitori cooking, a type of shish kebab that's the Asian equivalent of a good old Southern pig pickin'. The grill's made of stainless steel, and when you open its cover, you have instant counterspace on each side.

edo-grill-open.jpg This baby packs the heat, too, roaring out 50,000 BTUs of caloric goodness with its dual zone heating, searing that steak tempura to a finely finished charcoal-broiled crust while it's still pink inside. And if you don't like keeping that bomb hidden underneath that some people call an LP tank, you can convert it to natural gas, too. Too bad it'll set you back $6,995.

Product Page [Kalamazoo, via Born Rich]

