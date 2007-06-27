Edition Space Might Play Music From Another Planet

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

editionspace_front.jpgEdition Space is a fine furniture enclosure with speakers installed on the ends, and looks like it either came from the design studio of The Jetsons or from a Blade Runner salon. Either way, high-end Austrian speaker makers Trenner and Friedl promise the spindly looking console will "satisfy the most discriminating sonic demands."

Designed in 2005, there's a hidden compartment nestled between the two speakers where you can place the electronic playback devices of your choosing. It's available in a variety of colors, finishes, fronts and wood species, and if its sound matches its looks, this might be an oddly satisfying piece of craftsmanship.

Product Page [Edition Space, via Product Dose]

