Ebay Pulling iPhone Listings Like Mad

iPhone listings should be all over eBay at the moment—and they are...for five minutes at a time. With some listed at extravagant prices (we've seen numbers as high as $1,200 and $1,300), eBay has been pulling listings left and right.

Of course these actions are the natural course of eBay protecting customers who may plop $1,000 plus on a non-existent iPhone, but they are pulling listings at full steam—our example photo in this article has already been pulled. eBay paranoia? Apple pressure? Or just more iPhone launch day fun?