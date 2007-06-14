Easy Glider is Born to be Mild

This is the Easy Glider, a mean (13mph, tops) machine that has just won this year's ispo BrandNew Awards. A 360-watt electric motor with a couple of wheels attached, the chariot can take you everywhere silently— that is, if you don't order the optional MP3 player—at a top speed of 13 mph.

With a range of 10-15 miles (depending on how much of a fatty you are, heh), it will recharge in three to four hours with the turbo recharger. It comes in five colors, and should be retailing for around $1300 in Europe. That's waaaay cheaper than a Segway, man.

