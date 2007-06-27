There's no question that our buddy Dvorak hates the iPhone, but comparing it to Hitler? I knew Hitler. Hitler was a friend of mine. The iPhone is no Hitler.Hitler comparisons aside, John's basing at least part of his hatred on the iPhone on his two buddies who talk about the iPhone nonstop (not me, unfortunately). But most of his diatribe is directed toward the media, who are covering the crap out of the iPhone because 1) there's no other news, and 2) the iPhone is the news. That, and because he wants more pageviews.
Dvorak Compares iPhone to Hitler
