DVD Copying on the Chopping Block

blankdiscs.jpgFair use? What's that? It's something you'll someday be telling your kids once existed at the rate things are going. That's because there's a proposed amendment to current copy protection licenses that would ban any and all DVD copying, including for fair use.

Want to rip your DVDs to a Media Center PC so you can watch movies without putting a disc in? Too bad. Anything other than watching a movie right off the disc would be against the rules, much to the chagrin of companies such as Kaleidoscope, who make media centers loaded to the gills with (perfectly legal) movies. Well, at least this has been put up to a vote twice before only to fail, so there's hope that a third strike is imminent. –Adam Frucci

Proposed Amendment Would Ban All DVD Copying [PC Mag]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

