DVD Copying on the Chopping Block

Fair use? What's that? It's something you'll someday be telling your kids once existed at the rate things are going. That's because there's a proposed amendment to current copy protection licenses that would ban any and all DVD copying, including for fair use.

Want to rip your DVDs to a Media Center PC so you can watch movies without putting a disc in? Too bad. Anything other than watching a movie right off the disc would be against the rules, much to the chagrin of companies such as Kaleidoscope, who make media centers loaded to the gills with (perfectly legal) movies. Well, at least this has been put up to a vote twice before only to fail, so there's hope that a third strike is imminent.

Proposed Amendment Would Ban All DVD Copying [PC Mag]